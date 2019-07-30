Sadness in Laois following the death of a brave little boy

There is sadness in Laois as a five-year-old Portlaoise boy who was terminally ill with cancer has passed away.

Brave little Shane Brophy from Cois Na Habhainn, Green Mill Lane Portlaoise died on Monday, July 29 following a battle with cancer.

Shane died just two weeks after the community in Portlaoise rallied to fulfil his dream of riding in a huge American-style truck as part of a massive convoy in the town.

Dozens of local truckers put on a dazzling display with over 50 trucks to fulfil his dream on July 13.

Around 50 trucks and 200 people greeted the five-year-old on the day. The brave boy was collected from his home and brought to Dunne's Stores in a huge American-style truck accompanied by his mother Elaine Brophy and other family members.

The truck run was organised by local truckers.

Shane will be sadly missed by his loving "Ma" Elaine, brother Scott and sister Layla, grandparents, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at 15 Cois Na Habhainn, Green Mill Lane Portlaoise on Tuesday, July 30.

Reposing at New House Doonane on Wednesday 31st July and on Thursday, August 1. (Eir Code R93 E4 E6)

Removal on Friday at 1.30 pm To St Abban's Church Doonane arriving for mass at 2 pm with burial thereafter in the adjoining cemetery.

May Shane rest in peace with the Angels. House strictly private on Friday morning.

MORE PICTURES OF TRUCK CONVOY BELOW

WATCH: Truck convoy gathers in Portlaoise for a brave little boy