IRELAND WEATHER FORECAST: Weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann for the coming week

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week from Met Eireann is the unsettled weather to continue with showers throughout the week with temperatures hovering in the low 20 degree range.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Monday from Met Eireann is for it to be dry and bright in the east at first but scattered showers will occur over the western half of the country. The showers will become widespread through the course of the afternoon and evening, some of the showers heavy with the risk of thunderstorms. Some bright or sunny spells between the showers. Highs of 17 to 20 degrees in moderate southwest breezes which will be fresh to strong and gusty around showers and on coasts.

The outlook for Monday night is for the showers to die out and long clear spells to develop with light winds and temperatures of 11 or 12 degrees.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Tuesday from Met Eireann is for the showers to return once again through the day with similar temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees, in light southerly winds. The showers will die out on Tuesday night again and the winds gradually become southwesterly.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Wednesday from Met Eireann is for the area of low pressure that has been steering these showers over the country to finally shift further to the east and the winds will become westerly in direction. There'll still be further showers with sunny spells and there'll be little change in temperatures with day time maxes of 18 to 22 degrees and night time lows of 11 or 12 degrees.

According to Met Eireann, the outlook is for this same unsettled weather, with showers building in the afternoon and dying at night, to continue through the extended outlook period.