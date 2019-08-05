First new Laois homes ready for Syrian refugee families

The first group of 22 homes in Laois for families from wartorn Syria are ready for their new residents.

Laois will welcome 112 Syrian refugees to resettle permanently in the county this year, as part of an Irish agreement with the UN.

Laois County Council has negotiated a deal with the Cluid housing agency to be strategic partners to provide the necessary homes.

They will have to provide seven two bedroom units, 11 three bedroom units and four 4 bedroom units across Laois.

“The first four units, provided by Cluid Housing Association, are now ready for occupation and nominations for same have been sought from the Department of Justice,” Laois County Council stated in its July management report.

The refugees are coming from the UN High Commission for Refugees camps in Greece and Lebanon.

Resettlement support funding of €220,000 has also been approved to help the families settle in, which also covers the cost of two support workers over 18 months.

The 22 homes for the Syrian families will be counted as part of Laois' target of 627 social housing units that it must deliver by 2021 as part of the Rebuilding Ireland Scheme.