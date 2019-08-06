Beef crisis threatens Laois farm family livelihoods

Laois beef farmers are 'on their knees' as a result of heavy losses caused by the crisis in the sector according to Fianna Fáil TD Seán Fleming.

Supporting farmers in their protests at meat factories in Laois and elsewhere, Seán Fleming said the majority of farmers in Laois are very heavily dependent on the beef sector for their livelihoods.

“As the second week of picketing action begins I am calling on Minister Creed to substantially up his engagement with farmers and meat industry management and bring forward meaningful solutions to the worsening crisis in the beef sector.

“I have spoken with beef farmers in Laois who are on their knees with prices at a level not seen for many years. It’s simply not sustainable for the Government to expect farmers to continue to carry such heavy losses," he said.

Read also: FARMERS PROTEST IN RATHDOWNEY

He called on the Minister for Agriculture Minister Michael Creed to meet with farming representatives and management from the meat industry to address the growing crisis affecting the beef sector.

“Further assistance for farmers is going to be required and Minister Creed needs to provide the assurances they will get this. I am also calling on him to ensure that there is transparency brought to the meat industry and see that factories and the major supermarket chains, both here and abroad, are not allowed to take advantage of farmers' weak position in the food supply chain.

“Farmers have once again posed legitimate questions this week on a number of issues to the Meat Processing Industry which need to be answered. It is past time that Minister Creed got involved to ensure that these issues are addressed and that the crisis is not allowed to worsen further,” concluded Deputy Fleming.