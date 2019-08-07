Portlaoise's €3m doctor bill is biggest in country

Portlaoise hospital ran up the biggest bill for temporary doctors hired through recruitment agencies for hospitals according to figures from between January and May this year for hospitals directly funded by the taxpayer.

Figures provided in the Dáil show that €4.4 million was spent on agency staff in Portlaoise hospital. The total amount spent in Laois put Laois third behind Naas General's €4.9 million bill and the €6.2 million cost incurred by University Hospital Limerick.

Nurses hired from agencies cost €581,000 in Portlaoise. Portlaoise's agency bill soared when it came to doctors. More than €3.078 million was paid to agencies to reimburse doctors.

The Laois hospital's heavy reliance on such doctors is confirmed when compared to other hospitals. While it is one of the smallest hospitals, Portlaoise had the biggest agency doctor bill until May. Second on the list was University Hospital Limerick which had €2.9 million bill.

The figures were published by the Minister for Health Simon Harris in answer to questions from Sinn Féin. The party's Laois TD Brian Stanley said the figures do not represent good value for money but are also worrying for Portlaoise.

He said that agency staff spending is out of control again.

“Figures released to my colleague and Sinn Féin Health Spokesperson, Deputy Louise O’Reilly, have shown how rampant spending on temporary agency staff instead of directly employing staff is financially crippling the health service.

“The data received from the HSE revealed that the Health Service has spent over €135 million on agency staff in the first five months of the year. That is spending of €900,000 a day on agency staff in hospitals and community healthcare organisations.

“The reliance on agency staff in Portlaoise general hospital is enormous and very worrying,” he said.

He blamed the cost on the failure to address the recruitment and retention crisis by the Government.

“Since Fine Gael came to government in 2011 the Health Service has spent over €2.1 billion on temporary agency staff.

“Sinn Féin continuously raised this matter with the Minister for Health Simon Harris and told him that huge sums of money can be saved if he addresses the recruitment and retention crisis and recruits and retains directly employed HSE staff which are significantly less expensive than agency staff.

“This practice is not good value for money in the first instance, and it is not good for patients or other full-time staff,” he said.

He said the recruitment embargo on full-time staff is clearly causing an increase in agency spending.

“The over-reliance on the use of costly agency staff is a direct result of the escalation of the recruitment and retention crisis under this government; unless the recruitment and retention crisis is addressed, then this rampant agency spending will continue to cripple the health service,” he said.

Portlaoise is part of the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group. It includes Tullamore, Naas, St James' and Tallaght, the Coombe and St Lukes. Figures were not provided for Tallaght, The Coombe or St James' because they are indirectly funded by the Government.

More than€13 million was spent at the Offaly, Laois and Kildare hospitals.

Laois is part of Community Health Area 08. At €13.5 million it racked up the biggest agency bill of any of the nine areas responsible for community health services.