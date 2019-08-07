University rent rises to hit Laois and Kildare students claims TD

Rent rises are set to make the student accommodation crisis facing young people and their families from Laois worse according to Fianna Fáil TD Fiona O’Loughlin.

With just a few days left before the Leaving Cert results, the Chair of the Oireachtas Education and Skills Committee has said Laois and Kildare university students are set to be hit by increased rents in each of the country’s universities.

She referred to A survey released today by the Irish Independent revealed that rents on university-owned and on-campus accommodation have increased by up to 11.5% year on year.

"Rents are really high around the country and students are being priced out of the rental market. Parents are under financial pressure as it is with the cost of sending a child to university and the sky-high rents being charged are seriously exacerbating the situation. I am concerned that the student accommodation crisis is only going to get worse with universities using rents as a source of income,” she said in a statement.

Maynooth University saw cost increases of almost 5% in its student accommodation, TCD costs have jumped by almost 6% and DCU, UL and UCC have all similarly raised their prices.

“The Education Committee continues to examine the funding issues facing our third level institutions and consider it unfair to students and their families that universities need increased revenue from campus accommodation. More Government funding is essential to avoid this increased financial burden on parents. A big part of the University experience is living away from home for the first time but this is becoming increasingly difficult to afford for most families, in turn affecting the choice of course and college for students.

“Our Education Committee summer school takes place shortly and will look at university accommodation issues as well as school costs, SUSI grants and reduced timetables,” concluded Deputy O’Loughlin whose constituency extends to Portarlington at the next General Election.