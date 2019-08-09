Durrow road safety needs highlighted by councillors

County councillors have backed a call on Laois County Council for measures to tackle speeding on two busy roads in Durrow.

Cllr Ollie Clooney brought two motions before the most recent Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District Meeting involving the Kilkenny road and the old Cork Road.

The first called on Laois County Council put traffic calming measures in place at the Cork road inside the town’s limits due to what he claimed were careless drivers and speeding vans.

His fellow indpendent, Cllr James Kelly, seconded the motion saying that 'God forbid' that the careless driving and speed could lead to a fatality.

District Cathaoirleach Cllr John King supported the motion and asked could speed cameras be moved as people are well used to them where they are.

Area engineer Edmond Kenny said that the road design section will review this section for traffic measures.

He said implementation of traffic calming measures will be subject to funding being available.

In another motion, Cllr Clooney asked that the council put a pedestrian crossing on the Kilkenny road in Durrow between the Catholic Church and the playground.

He said the measure was needed due to motorists breaking the speed limit.

He said that this is a widely used area by both young and old. He pointed out that the Church hall, the scouts' den, and a crèche are all located in the area and used a lot.

He warned that there could be a fatality on the road if nothing is done.

The official response was that any measures would again be subject to funding.

Cllr Kelly said that funding seems to be the reply for years. He said is very important that a pedestrian crossing is put in place on the road.