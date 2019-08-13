Joy in Heywood Community School in Laois with Leaving Cert results, with one student achieving 625 points

An Abbeyleix student attending Heywood Community School achieved the maximum 625 points in this year's Leaving Cert results.

Ruth Bergin from Abbeyleix put her 625 points down to hard work throughout the year, and through her years at Heywood. Ruth hopes to study Data Science and Analytics in UCC.

Overall, four students from a class of 108 achieved over 600 points. There was also a high percentage of students who got over 500 points.

Michael Bergin from Ballyouskill said he was very pleased. He wants to do Law and History in UCD and he feels his results have put him on track for it.

Caoilan O'Driscoll from Timahoe said he was feeling very good after getting his results. Caoilan hopes to study Physics in UCD and he feels he is on course for it.

Heywood Principal, Phil Bowe said that it was a really good class. "That has been shown in the results," he stated.

"As well as the people who got over 600, a significant number got over 500 points."

"Overall, seeing students reach their potential is what it's all about," said Mr Bowe. "What's really good is seeing them achieve and secure the courses they have applied for."

"We are seeing more students are now opting for subjects at higher level, for the benefit of the marks," said Mr Bowe.

"I want to compliment the staff and everyone for the work they have put in. It has paid off," he said.