Laois students staying away from Dublin colleges says principal

The principal of a Laois secondary school has said Dublin is out of the question for most students because of the cost of accommodation.

Suzanne McMahon is principal of Clonaslee College in rural Laois beside the Slieve Bloom Mountains.

Speaking on the day of the Leaving Cert results last Tuesday August 13, she said her students were picking courses outside of the capital city.

"They are choosing colleges in Limerick, Carlow, Waterford and Galway. They are not going near Dublin because of the cost of accommodation," Ms McMahon said.

The college had 45 Leaving Cert students this year. Read how they got on.