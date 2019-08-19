Laois Rose kicks off journey to Tralee and big TV interview with Kildare tour

Lovely Laois Rose, Sarah Bergin, has packed her bags and joined her 31 fellow Roses on a grand tour in the lead up to the Rose of Tralee International Festival in Kerry.

The Rose of Tralee International Festival kicks off later this week, running from Friday, August 23 to Tuesday, August 27.

The Rose Tour began on Monday, August 19 with a tour of some attractions in Co Kildare and continues on Tuesday before the Roses travel via Carrigaline, Cork to Tralee on Wednesday.

The 32 young women from Ireland, the USA, Canada, Britain, Germany, Australia, New Zealand and the Middle East will enjoy a "behind the scenes" tour of a few key Kildare flagship locations.

The Glenroyal Hotel, Maynooth will be the home to the Roses for two nights while Kildare County Council in association with the county’s Tourism Board, will lay-out a memorable itinerary packed full of culture, history, food, fun and excitement.

Kildare Fáilte’s Rose of Tralee Tour commenced on Monday with a Civic Reception at St. Conleth’s Park, Newbridge.

The Roses will experience Greenways and Blueways while immersing themselves in rich history and culture.

The Rose of Tralee International Festival will celebrate 60 Years from Friday, August 23 to Tuesday, August 27 when the 2019 Rose of Tralee is crowned in the Festival Dome live on RTÉ One TV.

Student nurse Sarah is from Clonad and has had a 'whirlwind' few months since being crowned Laois Rose in Castle Durrow back in April.

"What an absolute whirlwind the last 5 months have been ❤️ met the most amazing people and been on the most amazing adventures so excited for what the next week will bring."

