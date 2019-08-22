Gardaí appeal for help tracing missing Wicklow teen who may be in Laois

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Chloe Fitzgerald who is missing from the Avoca area of Co. Wicklow, since August 20.

She is described as being 157cm, of small build, with blue eyes and very dark brown to black hair. When last seen she was wearing a red coat, black and white zebra tracksuit bottoms, and white runners.

Chloe is known to frequent the Dublin area, however, it is believed that she may have travelled to Portlaoise.

Anyone who has any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Arklow Garda Station on 0402-32304.

