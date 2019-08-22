Laois lotto player narrowly misses out on €11.2 million jackpot

A Laois lotto player was just one number off sharing Wednesday night’s €11.2 million lotto jackpot with the Wicklow winner.

A spokesperson for the National Lottery told the Leinster Express that the Laois player matched five numbers and the bonus ball, just one number off becoming a multi-millionaire.

“They were one number short of sharing the jackpot but they won €134,412 and they were on the phone first thing this morning!” the spokesperson said.

The Laois ticket was bought at Dunnes Stores at the Kyle Shopping Centre in Portlaoise.

The National Lottery is advising customers who purchased a ticket in Co Wicklow in the last week to check the results.

Wednesday night’s jackpot of € 11,225,280 was the highest in more than two years. It has been rolling since June 12.

The winning numbers were 10, 13, 23, 24, 25, and 44. The bonus number was 12.

