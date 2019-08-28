Department of Education gives an update on repair work at Portlaoise schools

The Portlaoise primary schools that have had to undergo substantial repairs are set to open on time for junior infants and returning pupils, according to the Department of Education.

A spokesperson said that Educate Together Portlaoise and Gaelscoil Phortlaoise are still on schedule to open on time.

While the Department did not confirm the opening dates, school management have confirmed that they are due to open on Monday, September 2. It is not clear if reopening had to be deferred due to the repairs needed.

While work is nearing completion on the two schools another school on the same campus is having protective measures installed ahead of more extensive repair work.

Maryborough National School was cleared to open last year as not needing internal or external repairs. However, the Department said it

A fourth Laois school caught up in the building defects controversy, Presentation Primary in Portarlington, had to delay its opening date to September 2.

The Department of Education has said repairs are needed to address structural defects identified on buildings constructed by Western Building Systems. The company says its work was cleared by Department inspectors.

Extensive repair work has had to be carried out on all the Laois schools.