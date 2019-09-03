Electric Picnic sleeping bag clean appeal issued to help Dublin homeless

An appeal has gone out to the people of Laois to help wash and dry hundreds of Electric Picnic sleeping-bags to be given to homeless people on its soup runs.

Portlaoise resident and Laois Ambassador for Feed Our Homeless Tom Duffy made the appeal after several volunteers collected hundreds of bags in Stradbally and

Several locals including Sinead Newman from Errill and Mark Lawless from Portlaoise joined Tom and Feed Our Homeless CEO Tony Walsh in harvested bags and tents from the Electric Picnic campsites. More below picture

“We’re delighted with the amount that we got. I’m going to count them as I’m bringing them inside the house," said Tom on Monday.

"This is great news for people sleeping rough on the streets of Dublin, in the parks and along the canal banks. We’ll be able to give them clean sleeping-bags and tents to help keep them warm. The winter months are not too far away.

“We wish to extend our thanks once again to the Electric Picnic organisational team who gave us access to the campsites yet again this year. The staff members were brilliant they couldn’t do enough for us," he said.

Tom thanked all who helped with the collection including Laois Hire who provided the truck today to collect sleeping-bags.

For those who wish to help with washing and drying sleeping-bags for homeless people call Tom Duffy on 087 6271309 or find him on Facebook.