SHARE: Gardaí appeal for help tracing teenage girl missing from Laois

Gardaí in Laois are appealing for help in tracing the whereabouts of Leanne Cawley, 16 years, who is missing from Portarlington.

The teenager has been missing since approximately 2pm, Monday, September 2.

Leanne is described as being 5'5 inches, of a thin build with long brown hair. When last seen she was wearing a grey tracksuit bottoms, pink top and navy jacket.

Gardaí say it is believed that she is in the company of a 19 year old man and may be heading towards Northern Ireland.

Gardaí and Leanne’s family are very concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portarlington Garda Station on 057 8623 112 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.