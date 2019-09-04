Gardaí at the scene of a crash on busy Laois road
Gardaí are dealing with a collision on the N77 main road between Abbeyleix and Portlaoise, near the turn-off for Colt.
Traffic is slowing both ways on approach according to AA Roadwatch.
The crash happened around 2 pm on Wednesday.
Traffic coming into Portlaoise from Abbeyleix will be met with a diversion at O'Moore Park adding to traffic delays in the town.
#LAOIS Collision on N77. More here: https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) September 4, 2019
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on