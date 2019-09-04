Gardaí at the scene of a crash on busy Laois road

Gardaí are dealing with a collision on the N77 main road between Abbeyleix and Portlaoise, near the turn-off for Colt.

Traffic is slowing both ways on approach according to AA Roadwatch.

The crash happened around 2 pm on Wednesday.

Traffic coming into Portlaoise from Abbeyleix will be met with a diversion at O'Moore Park adding to traffic delays in the town.