World Suicide Prevention Day to be marked by special vigil in Laois

A vigil will be held in Portlaoise next week to mark World Suicide Prevention Day.

The special vigil will take place at the Tree of Hope which was planted last year at the Memorial Garden at the Ridge Road at 7 pm on Tuesday, September 10.

Working Together to Prevent Suicide is the theme for this year's World Suicide Prevention Day.

World Suicide Prevention Day is an opportunity for all of us to play our part in preventing suicide, according to the HSE Suicide Resource Officer for Laois/Offaly Josephine Rigney.

“We can all make a difference, as a member of society, as a parent, as a friend, as a colleague or as a neighbour

“There are many things that we can do, on a daily basis and on World Suicide Prevention Day, to prevent suicidal behaviour.

"These include raising awareness about the issue, educating ourselves and others about the causes and the warning signs for suicide, showing compassion and care for those who are in distress in our communities, questioning the stigma associated with suicide, suicidal behaviour and mental health problems and also by sharing our own experiences," she said.

Other vigils are being held at locations in Tullamore, Birr, Longford and Kilbeggan.

Josephine Rigney Resource Officer for Suicide Prevention Laois/Offaly with Midlands Living Links Facilitators at the planting of the Tree of Hope in Portlaoise Memorial Garden last September.

