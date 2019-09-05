Free public health information meeting on Varicose Veins to take place in Portlaoise

Worried about Varicose Veins or need more information about them?

Then come along to a free public health information meeting on Varicose Veins which will take place in the Killeshin Hotel on Thursday, October 10 from 7pm to 8pm.



Leading vascular surgeons, Mr Peter Naughton and Mr Seamus McHugh will address this free and informative seminar.



Places are limited so please book in advance. Registration takes place at 6.30pm.



To RSVP please email Anna-Lise at amion@bonsecours.ie or call/text 087 1444204 with your name to reserve a place.