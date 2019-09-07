Power outage hits Portlaoise as Electric Picnic tickets go on sale

Sparks are flying in Portlaoise this morning as parts of the town have experienced a power cut just as Electric Picnic 2020 tickets have gone on sale.

There is huge demand for the tickets and a massive crowd of people have queued overnight at Colgan Sports, Main Street Portlaoise to secure their tickets. They went on sale at 9 am this morning (Saturday).

In an unlucky turn of events, parts of Portlaoise have been hit with a power outage at the same time.

The latest information from ESB Networks says that the electrical fault has hit 123 customers affecting homes and businesses. The fault is on a line at the Abbeyleix Road, Portlaoise near O'Moore Park. It is expected to be repaired by 11:15 am.

On an Electric Picnic fans page on Facebook there was a discussion about whether Colgan's had been hit with the power cut or not. So far, it appears that Colgan's has not been hit but a number of businesses in the town have shared updates.