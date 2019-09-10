Number of Laois people appear on Revenue's Tax Defaulters list

Two doctors are among a number of Laois people on the latest tax defaulters list published by the Revenue Commissioners which has returned nearly €10 million to the State.

Three locals appeared in the tax settlements list for the period of April 1 to June 30, 2019. Between them, the cost to other taxpayers of their non-payment exceeded €300,000.

Nagabathula Ramesh, listed as a consultant radiologist of 12 Carriglea, Killenard had a tax bill of €231,877.75. When interest of €139,003.33 and penalties of €69,563.32 the amount he owned totalled €440,444.40. The amount unpaid at June 30, 2019 was €113,600.16. Revenue says unpaid amounts are subject to normal debt collection and enforcement procedures.

The consultant was found to have been owed the money after a Revenue investigation case for non-declaration of income tax.

Thobeka Msani, listed as a medical practitioner of 15 Summerhill, Stradbally Road, Portlaoise had a tax bill of €78,969.10. Interest of €16,836.78 and penalties of €23,690.73 left the doctor with a total of €119,496.61. There was no amount unpaid at June 30, 2019.

He was also found to have been owed the money after a Revenue Investigation case for non-declaration of income tax.

The total number of settlements published by the revenue in its latest report is 43. The total value of these settlements is €9,800,331.78. FULL LIST HERE.

Revenue says that where a taxpayer has failed to pay or failed to enter into an arrangement to pay the full amount of the settlement, the amount unpaid as at 30th June 2019 is indicated in the list.

Settlements are not published where the taxpayer has made a qualifying disclosure relating to undisclosed tax, as defined in Section 1077E (1) of the Taxes Consolidation Act 1997, where the settlement amount does not exceed the relevant

threshold, currently €35,000, or where the amount of fine or other penalty does not exceed 15% of the amount of tax.

The Revenue also published a list of persons in whose case the Court has determined a penalty relating to a settlement, or has imposed a fine, imprisonment or other penalty in respect of a tax or duty offence.

Laois residents were also mentioned on this list. Rafal Wardeski, of 17 Colliers Lane Upper, Portlaoise was fined €2,500 for misuse of mineral oil.

John Wall a farmer from Clonpierce, Ballylinan near Athy with an address was also €2,500 for misuse of mineral oil.

Machinery dealer Ronan Mooney from Birr in Offaly was also listed on Part 1 of the list. Mr Mooney was hit with a €59,992 penalty following court proceedings relating to an under-declaration of Income Tax in the amount of €149,980.

In the three month period to 30 June 2019, Revenue says a total of 740 Revenue audit and investigations, together with 22,040 Risk Management Interventions (Aspect Queries and Profile Interviews), were settled, resulting in yield of €118.6 million in tax, interest, and penalties.

MORE: No home help for 97-year old Laois woman living alone