Laois beef blockade farmers organising meeting for Tuesday night

Express Reporter

Reporter:

Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois beef blockade farmers organising meeting for Tuesday night

The protestors at Rathdowney

Farmers engaged in the beef protest blockades at meat factory gates have called a meeting in Rathdowney this Tuesday evening to discuss further action. 

A spokesperson for the group has said that a march in Dublin this Friday afternoon, September 13 is under consideration.

The meeting in Rathdowney will take place at the picket at the entrance to Meadow Meats at 8pm. 