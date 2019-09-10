Laois beef blockade farmers organising meeting for Tuesday night
The protestors at Rathdowney
Farmers engaged in the beef protest blockades at meat factory gates have called a meeting in Rathdowney this Tuesday evening to discuss further action.
A spokesperson for the group has said that a march in Dublin this Friday afternoon, September 13 is under consideration.
The meeting in Rathdowney will take place at the picket at the entrance to Meadow Meats at 8pm.
