Alleged Portlaoise assault over rent dispute

A 42-year-old man has been charged with assaulting another man in a dispute over rent.

Mindaugas Vaskela of 19 Bianconi Way, Portlaoise, was charged with assault causing harm, at the same address on April 20 this year.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on April 19 this year, the accused and another man were socialising in Portlaoise before they returned to the house.

It is alleged that a row started about rent and the accused punched the other man repeatedly to the face. The other man tried to return to the house to get his jacket and the accused allegedly punched him in the face, causing him to fall to the ground, before he allegedly kicked him to the head.

After reading a medical report on the injured party, Judge Catherine Staines noted he had suffered multiple fractures. She refused jurisdiction in the case and the matter was adjourned to November 7 for the serving of a book of evidence.

A Lithuanian interpreter has been assigned for that date.