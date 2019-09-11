Leak at water treatment plant leads to water restrictions in Laois

A leak on the water main to a Laois water treatment plant has led to a number of water supply interruptions around the county.

There is a leak on the water main at the Ballyroan water treatment plant according to Irish Water. This leak has reduced the quantity of water that is being treated there.

“In order to maintain water supply to homes and businesses in the area Irish Water is currently supplementing supply from another water supply scheme,” Irish Water has said.

A notice about water restrictions being extended until September 23 at 6 pm was issued by Irish Water. This refers to precautionary advice that while work is ongoing to fix the leak there ‘may be an increased risk of supply interruptions’.

Water supply may be hit in the following areas between now and September 23; Main Street, Ballyroan, Glenbrook estate, Glen na Glaise estate, The Cross of Newtown estate, Chapel St, Ballyroan, Cashel Cross, The Rock, Ballyroan, (not to be confused for The Rock near Mountmellick), Ballyroan Rd, Abbeyleix (R425) and the Bog Road, Ballyroan.

Irish Water and Laois County Council are working to carry out a repair on this water main.

