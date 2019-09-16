Laois student organises county's first public climate strike

The first climate strike in Laois has been organised by a Portlaoise student passionate about the environment.

Portlaoise Climate Strike is planned as a peaceful gathering for anyone concerned about global warming and the climate crisis.

Aisling O'Connor is the main organiser.

A past pupil of Scoil Chriost Rí, she is now a student teacher in UCD. She hopes to gather a crowd for her event.

"It's important to have representation in Laois, not just in places like Dublin and Cork. The climate crisis is a problem for everyone. It's something I am very passionate about and I assume a good few more people from Laois are too," she said.

The strike will be a peaceful gathering and not a protest she said.

"I hope all ages from schoolchildren up will come along," she said.

The strike will take place outside Laois County Council offices at noon this Friday September 20, on Global Climate Strike day, when similar events will take place all over the world.

She has created a Facebook event for people to register their attendance.

"I am getting messages every day from people who are interested. I'm asking people to make a poster and come along. It's hugely important to show our government that more needs to be done. It's all well and good the government declaring a climate emergency last May but they have done nothing since," the student said.

A student climate strike will also take place at Coláiste Iosagáin in Portarlington. Student Jack O'Neill is a national Climate Ambassador and has been chosen to represent Ireland at the United Nations Climate Conference in New York this weekend.