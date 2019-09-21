MISSING PERSON: Serious concern for missing Kilkenny man who drives distinctive jeep

Gardaí are appealing to public for their help in tracing the whereabouts of David Kelly, 52 years, who has been missing from the Kilkenny area since Friday, September 20.

David is described as being 5ft 9’ in height, of thin build, with short grey hair.

David drives a distinctive Black Mitsubishi Jeep which has a large amount of chrome trimming and has an image on the rear window of ‘The Joker’ from the Batman Comics with the words ‘Why so Serious’ written underneath it.

David was last seen on Friday at 1pm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station or any garda station.