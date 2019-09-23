Garda update on teenager missing from Laois

Gardaí have issued an update on a teenager who was missing from Laois for more than two weeks.

Gardaí have thanked the public for their assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old Gearóid Morrissey from Mountmellick.

On Monday morning gardaí said that Gearóid has been located safe and well.

Gearóid was last seen on Thursday, September 5 in Mountmellick. A garda appeal for public information was issued on September 17.

