Farmers invited to Laois 'townhall' meeting on the next EU CAP deal

With the dust not settled on the beef blockades, farmers in Laois and other counties are being asked to give their views on another big deal that will affect their incomes.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has convened what it terms as a 'townhall' meeting on Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

The Department says the meeting will provide members of the agricultural community and the public an opportunity to have their say on how crucial stage of the CAP post 2020 process.

Participants will be provided with an update on the CAP post-2020 process, the environmental and climate objectives for the new CAP.

Also on the agenda is information on the CAP strategic plan and the Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats (SWOT) analysis.

The meeting takes place in the Killeshin Hotel, Portlaoise on Thursday, October 3 from 7 pm to 9 pm.

Further info on the open call for submissions on the CAP process can be obtained at www.agriculture.gove.ie/customerservice/publicconsultations/ & www.agriculture.gov.ie/ruralenvironmentalsustainabilitycapstrategicplanpost2020