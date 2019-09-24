Popular Christmas fair cancelled in Laois town

Mountmellick will be without its recent beloved traditional Christmas Fair this year due to a shortage of organisers.

The one day fair has been held in O’Connell Square for the past seven years, with 50 stalls selling festive gifts and food, mulled wine, a Santa grotto and live music and dancing.

The committee has however reduced in size this year and without enough organisers, has made the difficult decision to cancel it.

They have posted the following announcement on their Facebook page.

“Due to personal circumstances some of the committee members are unable to serve on the Christmas Fair committee this year. This leaves a number of key positions vacant and means we are unable to organise a Christmas fair in Mountmellick this year,” they said.

However they hope for a 2020 return.

“We would like to thank everyone for their support and hope we will be able to return next year”