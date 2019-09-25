Duncan Stewart to spearhead a climate action project to make Laois greener

Environmentalist and RTÉ presenter Duncan Stewart is set to spearhead a new project to persuade Laois people to live greener lives.

In the wake of climate action day which involved local students, the presenter of Ecoeye is at the forefront of the Ed4all project which is launched this Sunday in Portlaoise.

“I believe huge opportunities will flow for people of Laois by setting the sustainable example and reaping the rewards from being “first adopters in Ireland,” he said.

The Laois Eco Ed Autumn School programme of activities starts on Sunday, September 29 at Killeshin Hotel, Portlaoise, 2pm-6pm.