Is there a future for Laois and rural Ireland other than becoming a picturesque ruin?

Is there a future for rural Laois and Ireland that will save it from becoming a picturesque ruin like the county's iconic Rock of Dunamaise near Portlaoise?

Is the future of towns in Laois to be nothing more than dormitory towns that will simply be used to supply workers to Dublin, Kildare, Limerick and Cork?

Has farming a future in an economy increasingly built around cities?

Well these are just some of questions people in Laois might want straight answers to when they are invited to give their views on what are the key challenges and opportunities for rural Ireland.

As part of a national consultation process, the Department of Rural and Community Development is seeking public input to a new five-year Government policy for the rural parts of Ireland.

Speaking about the public event in Laois the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring encouraged people to attend.

“This event is a great opportunity for people in Laois to have their say on issues impacting on their rural community and to contribute to informing Government policy for rural Ireland over the next five years.

“My Department is very interested to hear the views of people living and working in rural areas. Their insights into both the challenges which impact on rural living and the opportunities available to rural areas are important to the policy development process,” he said.

The Department claims that the new rural policy will be forward-looking and build on the progress it says has been achieved in the last three years through the Government’s Action Plan for Rural Development. Another aim claimed is to reflect the changing nature of work, and changing society.

The workshop-style event will take place in the Heritage Hotel, Killenard on Tuesday, October 1 from 7.00-8.30pm.

Anyone interested in attending the public consultation event on the next phase of rural development policy for Ireland should register via Eventbrite here

If you are unable to attend the event but would like to contribute to this public consultation, you can also submit feedback through an online survey. The public consultation survey is available online here until Friday 11 October 2019