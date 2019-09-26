€10 million bill to feed prisoners in Portlaoise prisons and other jails

More €10 million is set to be spent feeding fresh meat and eggs to prisoners in jails in Portlaoise and detention facilities in other parts of the country.

The Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, on behalf of the Irish Prison Service, has issued a request for tenders to supply fresh meat and eggs to meet the service's catering needs over the next four years.

It is estimated that the spending on the proposed contracts may reach €10,372,000 excluding VAT. Tenderers have been told that this figure is an estimate only based on current and future expected usage.

The annual estimated cost of supplying eggs to all Irish prisons is €123,000.

The expected annual cost of supplying meat and poultry to prisons in Dublin, Wicklow and Laois is nearly €1.9 million. The prisons include Mountjoy, Cloverhill, Wheatfield, Arbour Hill, Shelton Abbey in Wicklow and the Midlands Prison and Portlaoise Prison in Laois.

The estimated annual cost of supplying meat and poultry to Cork and Limerick Prisons is €308,000. The likely annual cost of supplying meat and poultry to Castlerea Prison in Roscommon and Loughan House in Cavan is €280,000.

The list of food includes beef, eggs, turkeys, chickens, pork, lamb, black pudding and other blood sausages, gammon, bacon, ham, beef and veal products, meatballs and beefburgers.

Larger bidding businesses are encouraged to consider the practical ways that small and medium-sized enterprises can be included in their proposals to maximise the social and economic benefits.

The Irish Prison Service revealed in its new strategic plan that the prison population is rising with some 4,000 inmates now having to be catered for.