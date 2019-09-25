Children brought to hospital sick from dirty water in Laois estate

Children in a Laois housing estate were brought to Portlaoise hospital with suspected E-coli infections, councillors claim.

The housing estate of expensive Celtic Tiger homes in Killenard is under a boil water notice for four years over a dispute between the developer and Irish Water.

Killenard Lodge housing estate has 28 homes built to a high spec. Their water source is a private well that the developer was told to install when applying for permission.

He stopped maintaining the water quality over the ongoing cost, but disputes a connection fee requested by Irish Water. The estate is on a boil water notice since 2015. Tests found E Coli and Coliform bacteria in 2016.

Cllr Tom Mulhall tabled a motion to the September meeting of the Graiguecullen Portarlington municipal district to seek an update.

"Three children were brought to Portlaoise hospital sick from the water quality. It is contaminated. We can provide proof of the children in hospital from the residents," he said.

Cllr Mulhall said that residents are prepared to mount a protest.

He wants the council to use public money to pay the connection fee. Clean public water flows in pipes just meters away from the estate he said.

"I want Laois County Council to step up to the plate. These are all working people in these 28 houses who pay their property tax. To live with a boil water notice is just not on," he said.

He was seconded by Cllr Aidan Mullins, who said that the children were treated for E-coli.

"The developer is BPI, Joe Byrne has done all he can. He doesn't want this hassle. The head of water in the council lives 200m from this estate. I'd like to see water services contacting the developer to say do you need assistance," he said.

Cllr Aisling Moran however wants the developer to pay the connection cost.

"He got paid for a job and he made a lot of money. He should be connecting it to a safe water supply," she said.

Cllr Mulhall said that the developer is prepared to match the cost with the council.

Children, the elderly or sick, pregnant women and visitors are more likely to become seriously ill from E Coli. Symptoms include cramps, diarrhoea and fever.