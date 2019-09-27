ESB makes new bid to overcome resistance to €110 million electricity project in Laois

A new bid is to be made to quell opposition to a €110 million electricity hub in Laois.

ESB Networks says it has appointed Irish Rural Link to carry out what it claims will be an 'independent evaluation' of the 'local community engagement' for a major electricity transmission project in Laois.

The company and Eirgrid want to build a €110 million electricity hub at Coolnabacca southeast of Portlaoise but there is big opposition to the project. The site has been blockaded by members of the Ratheniska, Timahoe, Spink (RTS) Action Committee which has full planning permission.

The State-owned company says in a statement that Irish Rural Link, working on behalf of ESB Networks and EirGrid, will engage with concerned local parties on the project.

Based in Westmeath Irish Rural Link says its mission is to influence, inform on local, national and European development policies in favour of rural communities, especially those marginalised as a result of rural poverty, exclusion and isolation. It also says it aims to support rural communities to implement appropriate strategic programmes that improve their circumstances.

Paul Dempsey is ESB Networks Framework Contracts Manager.

“This electricity infrastructure project represents a major upgrade of the electricity system for the whole of the Midlands area. It will also provide the capacity and security of supply required by customers, including farms, businesses and families. We are eager to engage further with all stakeholders on delivering this important project for the people and current and future businesses of the midlands region.”

The ESB say the preliminary works on site comprise of the temporary relocation of the existing Athy-Portlaoise 110kv Line at Coolnabacca, south-east of Portlaoise in advance of the main substation construction work.

The company says the substation is part of the Laois-Kilkenny Project which it claims will enhance the quality and security of electricity supply in Laois, Kilkenny, Carlow and Kildare. A statement said there are also a number of elements to the scheme, including the construction of a new substation at Ballyragget, County Kilkenny; a new 110kV line between the two substations; and an upgrade to the existing Ballyragget-Kilkenny 110kv line.

ESB Networks say the scheme represents an investment of €110 million into the region. The company says construction is expected to take three years to complete. It also says planning conditions for the preliminary works have been discharged and conditions related to each element of the project will be discharged to the satisfaction of the local authorities in advance of construction works.

The move is the latest effort by the ESB to build a project which has been in the pipeline for a decade.

Residents have objected to the project at every stage of its planning. They claim it is not necessary and also poses a risk to the water supply due to the need to story oil on the site.

TDs and local councillors have also objected to the project.