Laois TD demands action as figures reveal 56 children are homeless

A housing crisis that has left children and families in Laois Offaly without a home has been sharply criticised by TD Brian Stanley.

The Sinn Féin TD reacted to new Department of Housing released the official homeless figures for August which show 10,338 people living in emergency accommodation, of which 56 are in Laois / Offaly

“The number of children and families living in emergency accommodation in August this year shows how the government has failed to get to grips with the causes of homelessness,” he said

“The figures published this morning by the Department of Housing show an increase in the number of children growing up in emergency accommodation. In August there were 22 families in Department of Housing funded emergency accommodation in Laois / Offaly.

“The total number of people accessing emergency accommodation in the Midlands was 98 in August.

“For the seventh month in a row, the number of people officially classified as homeless across this state has remained above 10,000 with a total of 10,338," he said.

The TD said these figures do not provide the full picture and do not include women and children in domestic violence shelters funded by Tulsa, adults and children in hostels not funded by Government departments, rough sleepers and those still living in Direct Provision despite having secured their leave to remain.

He said and end must be brought to families becoming homeless and called for more resources in the Budget to build more public houses.