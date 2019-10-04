Borris-in-Ossory garden club celebrates ten years

Borris in Ossory garden club celebrated the 10th anniversary of its founding by horticulturist Fergal Fitzpatrick on Thursday, September 20 in St Canices Hall.

To mark the occasion, the club produced a 2020 calendar/diary, launched on the night which features photographs submitted by club members.

On the night, club chairperson Siobhan Hayes welcomed everyone. She thanked Fergal and his wife Joanna for their dedication and hard work over the years.

Siobhan also thanked all the members for the fabulous array of floral arrangements and home produce on display in the hall.

She thanked those who gave sponsorship to the club which was used towards the cost of production of a quality publication reflective of the club.

Fergal then gave a brief outline on how the seed of an idea for the club came about and how it grew. He outlined the aims and objectives of the club. He reflected on the format of meetings, teaching gardening tasks relevant to each month and supported with a practical demonstration.

Fergal noted the variety of home grown fruit and vegetables and remarked on how growing our own is a contributory factor in lowering our carbon footprint and how the club utilises natures gifts.

Fergal thanked all the members for their enthusiasm and help over the past ten years and is looking forward to the next decade of the garden club.

A presentation to Fergal followed. Margaret Ryan club member presented Fergal and Joanna with a wonderful framed piece of floral art in Mountmellick lace which she had created herself.

Those in attendance joined in singing the Garden Song led by Ashleen Mc Hugh on guitar. The night concluded with a delicious tea served to all.

The garden club meets on the first Thursday of each month in St Canice's Hall. New members are always welcome.

The 2020 calendar/diaries are available from any club member and in local outlets.