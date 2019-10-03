Health and Safety Authority issues Storm Lorenzo warning to workers and farmers

Workers and farmers have been warned about Storm Lorenzo especially the risk posed by fallen trees by the Health and Safety Authority

With winds of up to 120kph forecast for Ireland today, the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) is warning that dangers linger long after an extreme weather event passes, especially for those using chainsaws.

Many workers particularly those involved in storm repair, construction, farming and transportation will be facing increased hazards.

Two people were killed during Storm Ophelia while cutting and clearing windblown trees.

HSA assistant chief executive Mark Cullen warned people planing to clear trees.

“Many owners of chainsaws only use them occasionally and may lack the training, experience and knowledge required for certain tasks.

“As most trees are still in full leaf, there is a high risk that there will be a significant number of fallen trees and branches as a result of the high winds. Windblown trees are particularly dangerous and unpredictable and should only be dealt with by competent and experienced chainsaw operators,” he added.

The HSA has issued the following guidance to workers ahead of the arrival of Storm Lorenzo:

Trees

The most common cause of fatalities in clearing fallen trees and branches using chainsaws arises from the high risk of being struck by falling trees or branches during clean-up operations.

Only those with appropriate training in the use of chainsaws should operate chainsaws

Never work on your own

Ensure that bystanders are at a safe distance from cutting activities

Wear suitable head and face guard protection

Wear a high-visibility jacket, and protective clothing

Do not walk or work under unstable windblown trees

Tell someone your estimated time of return.

The HSA is advising anyone encountering fallen trees not to try to clear or fell such trees. Instead, they should contact their local authority who have expert trained crews with specialist equipment to deal with storm damaged and windblown trees.

Working at height



Any work at height, such as repair of overhead lines or the roofs of farm buildings, should also be undertaken with extreme caution in mind. Repair of roofs should only be done after Storm Lorenzo has been cleared and a risk assessment has been carried out.

All work at height must be properly planned and organised, the correct equipment should be used, and anyone working at height must be competent to do so.

Agriculture

Work activity in the agriculture sector will be severely hampered by the storm, and the HSA is advising farmers to take precautions and make their personal safety paramount.

Also it is important to have a fully charged mobile phone and a torch, even if just going out to feed animals in sheds or to carry out milking. Pathways to machinery and sheds should be cleared to reduce the risk of slips and falls.

Further information can be found on the HSA website on www.hsa.ie or phone 1890 289 389.