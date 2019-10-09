Dublin Laois Kildare rail commuters hit by vandalism

Rail commuters out of Laois to Dublin have been hit hardest while thousands of others face train disruption following vandalism of signalling equipment in Kildare.

Iarnród Éireann said services to Heuston Station in Dublin were delayd by up to one hour this morning.

Laois services were cancelled.

"Services from Heuston to Portlaoise will terminate at Newbridge in an effort to minimise delays to services into the city," it said.

There is disruption for those travelling through the Phoenix Park tunnel into Grand Canal Dock.

Manual signalling system is being used this morning after the vandals struck.

"Services will all operate but they will be subject to delays, into and out of Heuston, and our priority will be given to services into Heuston because they are busier at this time of the morning.

"But customers this morning should expect significant delays to their service if they're commuting into Heuston or through the Phoenix Park Tunnel into Grand Canal Dock.

"We won't have it fixed before the morning peak."

Commuters are asked to monitor the Iarnród Eireann website and Twitter feed for further updates thorugh the morning.