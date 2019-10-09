Leinster Express breaks record with 1.2 million views in one week!

The Leinster Express website www.leinsterexpress.ie broke all records last week with its Storm Lorenzo coverage.

The Express' coverage generated an astonishing 1.2 million views, with 900,000 users. And all in one week!

It's another success story for Laois' largest news and sport website which has Google audited numbers of 1,000,000 page views and 500,000 users per month.

"These numbers prove that we are engaging with the people of Laois and beyond on an unprecedented level and for that we are very grateful," Pat Somers, Editor said.

"It is all down to a lot of hard work and offering a wide variety of content.

"We hope that we are keeping people informed with the latest news and sports, engaged with our human interest stories and hopefully entertained with our quirkier offerings."



"We would like to sincerely thank everyone who continues to come back to www.leinsterexpress.ie for their local news. We aim provide the best possible coverage of Laois life that we can."

"The Leinster Express website is a platform for groups, businesses and individuals in Laois to get their stories out there to the public at large.

"If you have a story that you think people in Laois would be interested in hearing, you can get in touch with us at any time via e-mail or through our Facebook page."

Along with our online offering the print version of the Leinster Express is the biggest selling newspaper in Laois with an audited readership of 40,000 plus.