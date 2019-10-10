Mountrath Calendar Girls to feature on RTE television

A calendar featuring Mountrath ladies who stripped all for a good cause, is about to get national coverage.

The calendar will feature on RTÉ One's Today television show with Maura and Daithí, this Friday afternoon October 11.

The story from the Leinster Express will be featured in the review of regional papers by Billy Keane.

Eleven brave ladies bared all to raise money for the town's Christmas Lights, with their bare essentials covered by some artfully placed props. The photos were taken by Lori Strang and Lisa Doyle from Mountrath Camera Club.

It was launched by RTE journalist Claire Byrne who is from Mountrath.

The first 500 copies have just about sold out already, with a reprint now planned for the Christmas shopping period.

Read the original story here.