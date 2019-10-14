Laois lowest for alcohol related deaths

Laois has the lowest rate in Ireland for death due to alcohol related causes, according to new nationwide research.

However the county has a higher than average rate for drink driving offences, while more people here are admitted to hospital for mental and behaviour disorders due to alcohol.

The figures are revealed in Ireland’s first county by county analysis of the negative effects of alcohol.

The County Alcohol Profile Project brings together figures on alcohol related deaths and hospital admissions, alcohol related disease and treatment, and alcohol related criminal statistics, gathered in 2017, county by county.

In Laois the death rate due to alcohol was 46 out of 100,000 people compared to the national rate of 58.6.

Laois males lost more years from their lives due to alcohol than the national average, while Laois women lost less than the average.

Laois hit above the average for hospital admission rates for mental and behaviour disorders due to alcohol (215.8 per 100,000 population compared to the national figure of 83.7%). It hit the average for alcoholic liver disease (28.8 per 100,000 , National 36.48).

The county was below average for the number of psychiatric in-patients for alcohol disorders for first admissions (5.9 per 100,000 population, National 9.2) but on average for all admissions ( 23.2 per 100,000, National 24.1).

The county had an average alcohol treatment rate of 160 per 100,000 population (National figure is 153.2).

The rate of alcohol related offences in Laois/Offaly was above average for drink driving at 170.4 per 100,000 population compared to 153.8. The counties are below average for disorderly conduct at 393.2 per 100,000 copared to 528.4 and below average for liquor licensing offences at 11.0 per 100,000 compared to the National average of 17.3 respectively.



Laois is on the lower scale for the number of liquor licences per county nationally.

This January 2019, Laois ranked 21st in Irish counties for the number of liquor licenses with 251.5 licences per 100,000 population (National 273.1).

There are 116 pub licences in Laois, or 1.4 pubs per 1,000 people. There are also 63 off licence licences, 22 wine retailers, and seven wholesalers, three manufacturers and two special restaurant licences.



Paula Leonard from the Alcohol Forum initiated the project with the HSE .

“These profiles provide solid evidence that harms from alcohol are having a significant impact on all of our communities. The fact that all this information will be available in one place and updated on an ongoing basis to give a picture of change over time, means that it will be a very useful resource for planners and policy makers.”

The project was prepared by the Irish Community Action on Alcohol Network (ICAAN), the Alcohol Forum and the HSE Public Health Departments in the HSE West and North West.

Meanwhile new figures by DrinkAware show that 40% of adults in rural areas consume alcohol weekly versus 47% in urban areas, while 49% say they never drink at all. Two-thirds of rural adults have become much more aware of how excessive drinking affects their health and wellbeing.