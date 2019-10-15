Shelter wanted in Laois for homeless families

The absence of a Laois homeless family shelter means that families are being sent to an Offaly shelter with children on busses at 7am to get to school back in Laois.

However Laois County Council says it is powerless to build a shelter for families who are homeless or escaping domestic violence.

Cllr Catherine Fitzgerard has requested a Laois shelter be provided for families with children.

There were 14 children and 24 adults from Laois staying in emergency accommodation on August 31, the council reported at its September meeting.

“That’s back to school time with uniforms and books. Up to recently the children were not accommodated in Laois, is there any change to that policy? I had a case before where children were coming on busses from Tullamore at seven in the morning. How was it co-ordinated or organised for them to get to school?” Cllr Fitzgerald asked at the meeting.

She said that two Laois mothers staying in the hostel in Blueball in Tullamore have asked her for help .

“This is a huge social issue. How anyone copes with a child in homelessness. I find it harrowing,” she added.

Michael Rainey, Director of Services for housing confirmed that local children are still in accommodation outside the county.

“There is no other accommodation. It is managed on a regional basis. That’s the way the government is set up. We don’t have that freedom to go in and set up a hostel,” Mr Rainey said.

“The big problem in Laois is the shortage of private rental accommodation. People who are marginalised and vulnerable are accessing emergency accommodation. The situation is reviewed day to day,” he said.

Cllr Fitzgerald claimed there is no will to build one.

“The main responsibility in my thinking of a local authority is to provide accommodation. I don’t think it’s impossible to build a hostel, even if it’s out of our own funds, but we don’t have the will,” she said.

The council could however buy more homes to use for emergency homeless families Mr Rainey said.

“The other avenue is to go directly to own units, but we need members support for that,” he said.

Cllr Aidan Mullins said the figures were shameful.

“Homeless presentations are at one person a month. We’re talking about long term housing solutions but we can’t ignore these figures. They are staying in hostels, hotels and B&Bs, some for months at a time. It is a shameful statistic,” he said.

The council owns four houses in anonymous locations in Laois as emergency accommodation for families escaping domestic abuse but they are all full, Cllr Willie Aird said.

The council has a part time homeless placement officer, shared with Offaly to help families find private rental homes, soon to become full time in Laois.