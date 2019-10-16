Laois Gardaí warn against fireworks this Halloween

Laois Gardaí have issued a warning against anti-social behaviour and fireworks this Halloween, urging parents to know where their children are.

"Halloween is on the horizon and it can be a fun time of year but unfortunately for many it is the stuff of nightmares because of the misbehaviour of but a few! Think about older persons, pets and families when engaging in anti social behaviour. Chances are you have people fitting that profile at home, how does it affect them? If a parent know where you kids are and search bags for such items. Be alert to it," they said.

They remind the public that selling, lighting or even just possessing unlicenced fireworks is an offence, liable to fine of up to €10,000.

"Many people sustain horrible burn injuries at this time of year also," they said.

They described the injuries that occur from fireworks.

"The body parts most affected are the head and the hands. More than half the injuries are burns. Fireworks can be associated with blindness, third degree burns, permanent scarring and loss of fingers. fireworks can also cause life threatening residential and motor vehicle fires," the Gardaí have said.

Their tips for a safe Halloween include telling children not to visit houses with no lights on, and to keep pets indoors.