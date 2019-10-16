€2 million approval to convert derelict Celtic Tiger Laois houses into council homes

Funding of more than €2 million has been announced for local authority housing in south Laois, according to Fine Gael County Councillor Conor Bergin.

Welcomed the approval in principle of €2,111,032, the councillor said the money would go toward providing eleven social housing homes at Main Street, Borris-in-Ossory.

“I am delighted that the green light has been given for a new housing development in my home village of Borris in Ossory," said Cllr Bergin in a statement.

He said he has discussed this project for the homes, which would be provided under the Local Authority Housing Construction Programme and Rebuilding Ireland, with local TD and Minister for Justice & Equality, Charlie Flanagan

The councillor said a number of houses located behind the Post Office which have been derelict for over ten years would be renovated.

"I understand that Laois County Council is hoping to have six of these units completed by December 2019. This is the first major investment of social housing in the village in 15 years. In fact, it is one of the biggest capital investments in Borris in Ossory in recent years by Laois County Council and will provide much-needed housing to families in need.”

He said the project will be a mixed development consisting of six three-bed semi-detached and five three-bed detached houses.

Concluding Cllr Bergin stated: “The Council is continuing to make strides in Housing in the county. This is really good news and a step in the right direction to deal with the housing waiting lists in County Laois.”