Wide range of groups in the running for the Laois Community & Voluntary Awards 2019

Thirty six voluntary groups and 23 individuals are being celebrated at this year's Laois Community & Voluntary Awards.

The Awards, now in their tenth year, are taking place this Friday night, October 18 in the Midlands Park Hotel, Portlaoise.

Hosted by Laois County Council in association with Laois PPN, this year also welcomes on board People First Credit Union as sponsors.

To mark the 10th anniversary of the awards a gala dinner with a drinks reception will take place on the night.

Twenty-three people feature in the Unsung Hero category and the winner will be chosen for their contribution to volunteering in Laois.

The 36 groups are nominated across six categories.

They are as follows:

Arts, Culture and Heritage:

- Bikers Shed

- Mountmellick Embroidery Museum Committee

- Portlaoise Musical Society

- School of Music Sub-Committee Mountrath Community Forum

- Yarn Bombing Mountmellick

HEALTHY & ACTIVE COMMUNITY:

- Laochra Laois Special Olympics Sports Club

- Round Tower Rovers AFC

- Stradbally Community Development Association (SCDA)

- The Laois Defibrilator Group

- The Swan Ladies Club

CHILDREN & YOUTH:

- 1st Laois Portlaoise Scout Group

- Mountrath Scout Group

- Portlaoise LGFA

- Portlaoise Panthers Basketball Club

- Ratheniska Foroige Club

- The Thomas Hayes Trust CLG / Teac Tom

- Vicarstown Youth Club

ENVIRONMENT:

- Ballinakill Outdoor Swimming Pool Committee & Volunteers

- Cottage Market Sub Committee of Mountrath Community Forum

- People's Park Campus Management Committee

SOCIAL INCLUSION:

- Borris In Ossory Community Alert

- Clough ICA

- Down Syndrome Ireland " Laois Branch"

- Laois African Support Group

- Laois Integration Network (LIN)

- Laois Syrian Group - Sustainable Eco Project

- Vicarstown Youth Club

- Voice of Migrants Ireland (VOMI)

- One Voice With God

AGE FRIENDLY:

- Befriending Laois

- Borris In Ossory Social Services

- Emo Active Retirement Group

- Killenard Active Retirement

- Knock Vintage Club

- Mountmellick Active Seniors Club

- Portlaoise Active Retirement

