Laois Hospice offers deal to HSE to fund Midlands hospice in Offaly

Laois Hospice has offered a deal to the Health Service Executive that if accepted will lead to it part funding construction of a hospice to serve the midlands, in Tullamore hospital.

The charity held a public meeting last Wednesday October 16 in the Killeshin Portlaoise where Medical Director and founder Peter Naughton outlined their proposal.

"I'd certainly say there is a need for an inpatient hospice in the Midlands without a doubt," Mr Naughton said.

He said however that the HSE must first allow Laois Hospice to build a four bedroom en-suite hospice unit in Portlaoise hospital, with a sitting and dining room for families.

"This unit would provide Level 1 care, for palliative patients who wouldn't require intensive treatment. They would just need a private room with dignity and respect. Laois Hospice will fully pay for the construction of this unit. If both suggestions are put in place, Laois Hospice will certainly support the construction of a hospice for the midlands.

"The Minister for Health was personally informed of this proposal. He said he noted it," Mr Naughton said.

A Level 3, Specialist Palliative Care (SPC) Inpatient Unit in the Midlands was first suggested by the HSE in 2001 and it is now the only region without one. It would serve Laois, Offaly, Longford and Westmeath and is expected to cost €10 million to build, based at Tullamore hospital.

The HSE wants hospice charities in each county to donate towards building costs, after which the HSE would pay running costs estimated at €2.5 million a year.

Last May the Offaly Hospice Foundation committed half a million, welcomed by the Irish Hospice Foundation.