Laois Sinn Fein TD declares his voting record in Dáil

Laois TD Brian Stanley says he has never voted for another politician in the Dáil.

Responding to the Leinster Express the Sinn Féin TD said he has always obeyed the rules.

"I have never voted for any TD who wasn’t present in the Chamber. No one has ever voted for me in my absence from the Chamber," he said.

The TD, who has been in the Dáil since 2011, commented as it emerged that his constituency colleague and the Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan has voted for others in their absence.