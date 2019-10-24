Green policy to ban election posters refused by Laois councillors

A green proposal to ban plastic election posters in Laois has been voted down by councillors.

Labour councillor Noel Tuohy from Portlaoise had proposed a No Poster policy at the October meeting of Laois County Council.

He said that Greta Thunberg and millions of children are trying to “enlighten older people they feel are letting them down”.

“Surely we want them to have a better world. Election posters are unsightly and a blemish on the visual amenity and a blight on the good work of our Tidy Towns Groups and residents’ associations in Portlaoise, Ballyroan, Abbeyleix and the rest of the county,” he said.

“Laois could be first in the country and set a nationwide trend. However, it will only work if everyone agrees,” he said.

Laois County Council in reply to his motion said that with advances in social media and concerns around the cumulative, negative impact of election posters on the environment, some other councils have adopted agreements not to allow posters, or to limit them.

“Motion Members may wish to consider referring the matter to the Environment SPC for the development of a policy and/or guidelines,” the reply said.

Cllr Aidan Mullins seconded the motion.

“I don’t think they serve any useful purpose. The environmental issue is big and this might seem only a small step but removing plastic cups and straws has less of an impact than this. It should be encouraged,” he said.

However many councillors disagreed, including the four elected for the first time last May.

Cllr Aisling Moran said that the corriboard plastic posters are recyclable and are used again.

“The psychology of voters is that first they vote sitting councillors. If we ban posters, new candidates are at an unfair disadvantage. People won’t know them,” she said.

Cllr Padraig Fleming was against the ban to “give everyone a fair chance”, and noted that it had no legal power anyway.

Cllr Ben Brennan agreed and said election posters are reused.

“I’ve seen men and women and they don’t stay that young all their lives. They are not littering the country because we take them down,” he said.

“I’ve been erecting posters for 50 years I don’t see anything wrong with them,” said Cllr Seamus McDonald.

“Are you putting the same ones up?,” quipped Cathaoirleach Cllr Willie Aird.

Cllr Tom Mulhall said posters bring atmosphere to an election.

“But candidates can overdo it putting them on every telegraph pole,” he said.

Cllr John Joe Fennelly is a member of Abbeyleix Tidy Towns where there was a policy against posters in the general election.

He supported the motion.

“I put up only 30 posters and not in the town centre. I encourage a no poster policy,” he said.

The motion was put to a vote and was defeated six votes to 12.

In favour of a ban were Cllrs Tuohy, Aird, Fennelly, Fitzgerald, King and Mullins.

Against were Cllrs Bergin, Bracken, Brennan, Clooney, Connell, Dwane, Fleming, Kelly, McDonald, Moran, Mulhall and Sweeney.