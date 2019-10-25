Cattle slaughterings tumbled by 60,000 during meat factory farmer blockade

The impact of the meat factory blockade by farmers is revealed in new figures which show that cattle slaughtering tumbled by more than 60,000 in just one month.

Official Central Statistics Office (CSO) figures also reveal the impact a hard Brexit could have on farm as they show that that more than 1 billion tonnes or 70 % of Irish meat is exported.

The findings are contained in two sets of figures published by the CSO.

Livestock Slaughterings for September 2019 show a 40% decline compared to the same month in 20-18.

Some 96,000 animals were slaughtered in September this year compared to more than 160,000 the previous year.

Sheep slaughterings decreased by 15.9% while pig slaughterings increased by 2.5% in September.

A comparison of figures for January-September 2019 with the corresponding period of 2018 shows that cattle slaughterings decreased by 3.1% and sheep slaughterings decreased by 7.5%. Pig slaughterings decreased by 0.2%. More below graphics.

The CSO also published Meat Supply Balance figures for 2018. It shows that supply of meat in Ireland is estimated at 1.462 billion tonnes, an increase of almost 39 thousand tonnes (+2.7%) on 2017.

The Meat Supply Balance figures show that livestock slaughterings increased by 20.5 thousand tonnes (+1.8%) to 1.151 billion tonnes. Imports also rose in 2018, from 292 thousand tonnes in 2017 to 311 thousand tonnes, an increase of 6.3%. Meat exports increased by over 13 thousand tonnes (1.3%), up from 1.011 billion tonnes in 2017 to 1.024 billion tonnes in 2018.

Of the total available supply of meat, exports accounted for 1.024 billion tonnes (70.1%) while the remaining 0.438 billion tonnes were consumed domestically.