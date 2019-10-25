IT Carlow issue statement after death at the college

Institute of Technology Carlow has issued a statement after a staff member passed away at the college.

The death occurred on Tuesday October 22.

In a statement, a spokesperson for IT Carlow said: "This morning a long-standing and valued member of staff became suddenly ill at work.

"The emergency services were called and staff members from our medical centre went immediately to his assistance and cared for him until the paramedics arrived.

"Unfortunately, we can confirm that our colleague subsequently passed away. The entire management and staff of IT Carlow are in a state of shock and heartbroken at the passing of an esteemed colleague and pass on our sincerest condolences to his family at this devastating time.

"Owing to the sudden nature of his passing, and in respect to our colleagues’ immediate and extended family members, no further details will be released at this time."