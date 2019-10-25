Major works causes big Bank Holiday disruption for train users

Many people travelling by train to and from Dublin over the October Bank Holiday weekend have to make alternative travel plans due to major upgrade work planned by Irish Rail.

Customers are advised that due to essential Ballast Cleaning work, an alternative timetable will be in operation for various services serving Dublin Heuston (Cork, Limerick, Ennis, Ballybrophy, Waterford, Galway, Tralee.

Dart services in Dublin will also be affected. MORE BELOW TWEET.

⌚️ October Bank Holiday services



⚠️ Major works Sat & Sun, affecting all routes to/from Heuston, Connolly to Dun Laoghaire, & Athenry to Galway



Sat to Mon: Bray head coastal works, affecting Bray to Greystones DART & Rosslare services



Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th October:

Via Ballybrophy

Due to Engineering Works between Sallins & Kildare, bus transfers will operate between Dublin Heuston and Portarlington with the majority of trains departing Portarlington at the regular time. Some services will be deferred and customers are advised to check the time of their train before departure.

Bus transfers will operate between Dublin Heuston and Portarlington in both directions Ballybrophy to Limerick and Limerick to Ballybrophy services are deferred.

Cork, Limerick and Tralee Services

Bus transfers will operate between Dublin Heuston and Portarlington with the majority of trains departing Portarlington at the regular time. Some services will be deferred and customers are advised to check the time of their train before departure.

Bus transfers will operate between Dublin Heuston and Portarlington in both directions.

Direct services to/from Limerick are cancelled. Limerick to Limerick Junction services are deferred.

DART

Due to engineering works between Connolly and Dun Laoghaire, and between Bray and Greystones;

DART services will operate on the Northside between Howth or Malahide to Dublin Connolly only; and on the Southside between Bray to Dun Laoghaire only

No DART services will operate between Dublin Connolly and Dun Laoghaire stations, or between Bray and Greystones

Tara Street, Pearse, Grand Canal Dock, Lansdowne Road, Sandymount, Sydney Parade, Booterstown, Blackrock, Seapoint and Salthill and Monkstown Stations will be closed

Bus transfers will operate between Dublin Connolly and Greystones for Dublin Connolly to Rosslare Europort services

Dublin Bus and Go Ahead Ireland will accept valid rail passes

Irish Rail asks all customers Please check our journey planner for the full list of changes that are taking place.